ASI sent to jail over attempt to frame innocent in drugs case

A Dhaka court today sent three people including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Pallabi Police Station Mahbubul Alam to jail in a case lodged over their alleged attempt to frame one innocent man in a drugs case by putting yaba tablets into his pocket.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah passed the order as police produced Mahbubul, Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana before the court after end of their two-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

The defence, however, pleaded for their bail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi on September 8 had placed the three on two-day remand each in the case. Of the three, Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana, work as informants of ASI Mahbubul Alam.

The three accused recently stopped pedestrian Khalilur Rahman near Cantonment Rail Station. ASI Mahbubul took the packet of yaba tablets from one of his informants and put it into the pocket of Khalilur. In spite of detaining him from Khilkhet area, Mahbubul showed Khalil arrested at his police station.

The CCTV footage of the whole incident, however, was broadcasted in TV news, making the police to file case against one of their own. Cantonment Police filed the case under Narcotics Control Act against Mahbubul and two of his cronies.