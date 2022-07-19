ASI remanded for snatching gold in Gabtoli

A Dhaka court today placed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rupnagar Police Station on a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over snatching gold ornaments in the city's Gabtoli area.

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the ruling after the investigating officer presented the accused ASI Jahidul Islam with a seven-day remand petition.

Titu Pradhaniys, an employee of the Dhansindi Chain and Ball House gold shop in the capital's Tantibazar, was en route to Tangail's Mirzapur and Sakhipur to deliver gold to several shops.

ASI Jahidul Islam, accompanied by a few others, apprehended Titu and snatched gold ornaments worth Tk26 lakh from him on Saturday (16 July).

Titu filed a case over the incident at Mirpur Darussalam Police Station on Monday (17 July).