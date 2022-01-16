Arsa commander’s brother detained in Ukhiya

Members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested a man during a drive conducted at Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar to rescue an abducted Rohingya refugee.

The detainee, Md Shah Ali, is said to be the brother of Ataullah, commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa). He was detained from Modhurchhara refugee camp at Ukhiya on Sunday morning.

Quoting APBn-14 Commander SP Md Naimul Haque, Prothom Alo reported that a Rohingya refugee was kidnapped by miscreants on Saturday. APBn members conducted a drive and rescued the abducted man today. During the drive, the law enforcers detained Shah Ali.

During the preliminary interrogation, Shah Ali admitted that he had contact with Arsa Commander Ataullah.