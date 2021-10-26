Arrestee breaks window grill of police station and escapes; 2 Policemen closed 

An arrestee, Mokarul Islam, accused in a drug case has escaped breaking the window grill at Parbatipur Model Police Station in Dinajpur at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

ASI KBM Shahriar and police constable Sabina Yasmin, who were in charge at the time of the breakout, have been closed in police line due to negligence of duty.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Dinajpur District Mominul Karim and Additional Superintendent of Police of Fulbari Circle Asaduzzaman have confirmed the incident.

Mokarul was arrested from Bhabanipur area of Habra Union of the upazila after a raid was carried out by members of the Barapukuria Coal Mine Police Investigation Center in Parbatipur Upazila around midnight on Monday, disclosed police sources.

A police official reported that he was supposed to be sent to jail through the court at noon. While in custody, he stealthily broke the door lock and the window grill and fled the station.

The police are currently operating to arrest the fugitive.

