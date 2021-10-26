Arrestee breaks window grill of police station and escapes; 2 Policemen closed 

Crime

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:46 pm

Arrestee breaks window grill of police station and escapes; 2 Policemen closed 

The police are currently operating to arrest the fugitive

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:46 pm
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

An arrestee, Mokarul Islam, accused in a drug case has escaped breaking the window grill at Parbatipur Model Police Station in Dinajpur at 10:30 AM on Tuesday. 

ASI KBM Shahriar and police constable Sabina Yasmin, who were in charge at the time of the breakout, have been closed in police line due to negligence of duty.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Dinajpur District Mominul Karim and Additional Superintendent of Police of Fulbari Circle Asaduzzaman have confirmed the incident. 

Mokarul was arrested from Bhabanipur area of Habra Union of the upazila after a raid was carried out by members of the Barapukuria Coal Mine Police Investigation Center in Parbatipur Upazila around midnight on Monday, disclosed police sources. 

A police official reported that he was supposed to be sent to jail through the court at noon. While in custody, he stealthily broke the door lock and the window grill and fled the station. 

The police are currently operating to arrest the fugitive. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jail break

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

13h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

13h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

13h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF