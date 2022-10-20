Around 100 AL men sued over clash in Munshiganj

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
20 October, 2022

Police have filed a case against 100 Awami League leaders and activists in connection with a recent clash between two factions of the ruling party in Bakultala village of Munshiganj that left one dead.

So far, four people have been arrested after the incident, Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Tarikuzzaman confirmed the matter.

The arrestees are Nizam Mizi (52), Sanahullah Mizi (50), Salim Bapari (40) and Shah Islam (50).

Earlier on Monday (17 October), several were injured after two groups led by AL General Secretary Md Suruj Membar and Ward-2 AL President Ali Hasan locked into a clash in Solarchar and Bakultala villages of Adhara Union.

Injured Al activist Monir Hossain Molla (70) succumbed to severe gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9pm that day.

The victim's wife filed a case at the Munshiganj police station naming 56 people and about 50 more have been also made accused, OC Tarikuzzaman said.

