Army arrests 22 including murder suspects during raid in Mohammadpur

Army and police members pictured with a group of arrestees in Mohammadpur, Dhaka on 28 October. Photo: ISPR

The 46th Independent Brigade of Bangladesh Army arrested 22 individuals including murder suspects during a joint operation with the police in the capital's Mohammadpur today (28 October).

In this operation, top-listed terrorists like Selim, a human trafficker, and Ibrahim and Sagar, leaders of the notorious Ruhul gang, were arrested, reads a press release.

Additionally, two top drug dealers from the Geneva Camp drug ring, 10 robbers, and seven juvenile gang members were arrested and handed over to the police.

With the arrest of several identified terrorists and extortionists in the last two days, a sense of security has returned to the people of Mohammadpur who were living in fear.

The Bangladesh Army is committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of people and government properties, and preventing extrajudicial activities, has been working across the country with neutrality and professionalism. Their strict stance against terrorism and maintaining law and order will continue, the press statement further reads.