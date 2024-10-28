Army arrests 22 including murder suspects during raid in Mohammadpur

Crime

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

Army arrests 22 including murder suspects during raid in Mohammadpur

In this operation, top-listed terrorists like Selim, a human trafficker, and Ibrahim and Sagar, leaders of the notorious Ruhul gang, were arrested

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:54 pm
Army and police members pictured with a group of arrestees in Mohammadpur, Dhaka on 28 October. Photo: ISPR
Army and police members pictured with a group of arrestees in Mohammadpur, Dhaka on 28 October. Photo: ISPR

The 46th Independent Brigade of Bangladesh Army arrested 22 individuals including murder suspects during a joint operation with the police in the capital's Mohammadpur today (28 October).

In this operation, top-listed terrorists like Selim, a human trafficker, and Ibrahim and Sagar, leaders of the notorious Ruhul gang, were arrested, reads a press release.

Additionally, two top drug dealers from the Geneva Camp drug ring, 10 robbers, and seven juvenile gang members were arrested and handed over to the police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the arrest of several identified terrorists and extortionists in the last two days, a sense of security has returned to the people of Mohammadpur who were living in fear.

The Bangladesh Army is committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of people and government properties, and preventing extrajudicial activities, has been working across the country with neutrality and professionalism. Their strict stance against terrorism and maintaining law and order will continue, the press statement further reads.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Mohammadpur / army / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

53m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos