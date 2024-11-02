Army arrest three over torching vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

Army members with three arrested for torching, vandlising police and army vehicles in Kochukhet area. Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has arrested three 'miscreants' over the torching of two vehicles of the army and the police, vandalism and anarchy.

The arrestees - Rifat, Hridoy and Yasin - were apprehended earlier tonight (1 November) from the Bhashantek area in army operations, reads an ISPR statement.

Later, they were handed over to Bhashantek Police for necessary interrogation and legal proceedings, it adds.

They "vandalised and set fire to army and police vehicles in Kochukhet and Mirpur-14 areas under Kafrul and Bhashantek police stations of the capital and created chaos," reads the statement.

"The operation of the Bangladesh Army will continue against these miscreants who deliberately set fire to army vehicles, create panic in the public mind and destroy government assets," it added.

Earlier on the day the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed a case against 400-500 unnamed readymade garment (RMG) workers over the Kochukhet violence.

The case was filed with the Kafrul Police Station this (1 November) morning, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur Zone) Maksudur Rahman confirmed to The Business Standard.

The violence took place on Thursday (31 October) morning after workers from Centex Fashion Limited and other nearby factories gathered in front of their workplaces after the management of the nearby Mousumi Garments shut down the factory the previous night following a series of altercations.

The shutdown led to a larger gathering of workers on the street, and tensions escalated when police and army personnel were deployed in the area.

Witnesses say workers threw bricks and stones at them. In response, the police resorted to baton charges, which resulted in further unrest.

"At one point, the workers vandalised and set fire to two vehicles belonging to the police and army. In response, police and army personnel took action to disperse them," said Kazi Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station told TBS on the day.