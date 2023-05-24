Arms display by Banshkhali MP: Police likely to submit probe report Thursday

Chattogram police are expected to submit a probe report today over the incident of Banshkhali MP Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury displaying a firearm at an Awami League rally.

The OC and the Special Branch of Chattogram District Police have been directed to inquire whether the pistol displayed by the MP was a real one, and whether it was a legal or illegal one, said Chattogram Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah, while talking to reporters at Kumiraghat area of Sitakunda Upazila on Wednesday.

The investigation report is expected to be received on Thursday, he said.

On Monday, a video showing Chattogram-16 lawmaker Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury with a pistol at a rally of the Banshkhali Awami League went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism. In the video, several police members are seen removing onlookers and vehicles from in front of the procession.

"An MP displayed a weapon in a procession. As per the law, licensed weapons are allowed to display in case of any incident concerning protection of life and property. Otherwise, there is no scope to display weapons," said SP Shafiullah.

Earlier on, a video of MP Mustafizur hurling abusive comments on Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader went viral on social media. The lawmaker also sparked criticism after beating an election officer, and making controversial comments on the 1971 Liberation War and freedom fighters.