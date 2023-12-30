Argument over smoking ends in murder, youth arrested in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 08:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a tragic turn of events, an argument over smoking cigarettes escalated into a horrifying incident, resulting in the murder of Md Sagar (25) in the Bayezid area of Chattogram.

The altercation, which occurred about two months ago, involved Md Hriday Mia Babu (22) and eventually led to a fatal confrontation on 6 December.

According to police, the dispute initially erupted between Hriday Mia and Md Sagar, both residents of the Bayezid locality. Subsequently, Md Alam, a friend of Sagar, and his wife Rasheda Akhtar Moni, found themselves embroiled in a separate argument over talking on a mobile phone. It is the culmination of these conflicts that eventually led to the murder.

On the fateful evening of 6 December, at around 5:30 pm, Md Alam (30) and Rasheda Akhter Moni (20) were on their way to the market.

As they reached Amin Textile Shahi Mosque under Bayezid Bostami police station, they encountered Hriday Mia.

Verbal exchanges turned abusive, prompting Moni to inform her husband, Alam, about the altercation. Alam, in turn, informed Sagar.

Later that day, around 6 pm, Md Hriday Mia and Md Sagar confronted each other on the west side of the railway line adjacent to Bayezid's Atura depot.

Amidst the confrontation, Rasheda Akhtar Moni attempted to intervene, leading to a heated argument. 

The situation took a dark turn when Hridoy Mia brandished a single-tip dagger from his pocket, stabbing Md Sagar and another individual, Md. Saiful Islam Azad (23), who attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

Tragically, Sagar succumbed to his injuries, while Saiful Islam Azad was left seriously wounded.

Following the incident, Hriday Mia went on the run, carrying the murder weapon with him.

Sanjoy Kumar Sinha, Officer-in-Charge of Bayezid Bostami police station, said, Hridoy roamed with the knife after the initial argument over smoking cigarettes and talking on mobile phones. 

"After conducting raids in the Daganbhuiya area of Feni, law enforcement eventually apprehended Hriday Mia at his sister's house in Katiyadi Bazar under the Sadar police station of Habiganj on Friday, December 29, at 3:30 in the night", he added.

"Hriday Mia, now in custody, gave a confessional statement today to Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Sixth Court Judge Shariful Islam. 

The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, aiming to piece together the events that led to the fatal altercation", the OC said.

Bangladesh

murder

Comments

