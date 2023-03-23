Arav Khan is under watch in Dubai: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Bangladesh Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working over the issues related to Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive in the police officer murder case, says a spokesperson.

"He is under watch there," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in the weekly briefing on Thursday afternoon.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend required assistance if the home ministry seeks it.

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive in the police officer murder case, has not been arrested in Dubai, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday.

"No, he has not been arrested….it's an event that's unfolding. You will know in time," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday (March 18) that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam to the country through the international police agency Interpol.

A senior Detective Branch official on Thursday (March 16) said cricketer Shakib al Hasan and content creator Hero Alam who participated in the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai may be questioned for the sake of investigation.