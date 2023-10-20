Arafat Trading attempts Tk1 crore evasion importing sugar, powder milk through false declaration

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 09:56 pm

The company attempted to evade approximately Tk1 crore in duties.

A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. File Photo: Mumit M
A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. File Photo: Mumit M

Chattogram-based importer Arafat Trading imported sugar, powdered milk, saccharin, and citric acid under the false declaration of Soda Ash from China.

The company attempted to evade approximately Tk1 crore in duties, said Saiful Haque, Deputy Commissioner of the Audit Investigation and Research (AIR) Unit at Chittagong Custom House.

He said the consignment, arriving from China in three containers, was moved from the port to QNS Container Services Ltd., a private Inland Container Depot (ICD) located in Chattogram EPZ. Upon receiving information that the shipment contained undeclared goods, customs authorities initiated an investigation. However, the importer refrained from clearing the consignment after becoming aware of the customs surveillance. As a result, no bill of entry has been submitted in the Customs online system.

Subsequently, the container underwent a meticulous 100% manual inspection in the presence of three different agencies. Although all bags were labeled as containing Soda Ash Light, only 40 bags, totaling one tonne, were found upon physical examination. The remaining sacks held various other products.

Deputy Commissioner Saiful Haque reported on Friday evening that, after the 100% physical examination, approximately 60 tonnes of different food-grade products were discovered.

To verify the accuracy of the product and its suitability for consumption, samples obtained during the physical test will undergo chemical analysis.

Customs authorities have announced that legal action will be taken against individuals and organizations involved in revenue evasion.

