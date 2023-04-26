APBn arrests fraud gang ringleader at Dhaka airport

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has arrested Jabed gang leader Md Jabed for swindling passengers and visitors at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Jabed was arrested from the airport area on Tuesday midnight and has been handed over to the Airport police station, said APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque.

He said Jabed had been scamming passengers in various ways in the airport area for a long time.

"There are several cases against him such as disappearing with passengers' money over dollar sales, sneaking away with passports and travel documents, extorting money from passengers' relatives, and threatening people by impersonating a police officer," he said.

Earlier, Jabed was arrested at least four times on various charges and APBn took action. But after serving various terms in jail and getting out on bail, he was again involved in the same scams.

Jabed has also developed an airport-based nexus in his own name.

He has five to six active members there who have been arrested by the Airport APBn at various times and legal action has been taken against them.