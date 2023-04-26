APBn arrests fraud gang ringleader at Dhaka airport

Crime

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

APBn arrests fraud gang ringleader at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 04:28 pm
APBn arrests fraud gang ringleader at Dhaka airport

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has arrested Jabed gang leader Md Jabed for swindling passengers and visitors at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Jabed was arrested from the airport area on Tuesday midnight and has been handed over to the Airport police station, said APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque.

He said Jabed had been scamming passengers in various ways in the airport area for a long time.

"There are several cases against him such as disappearing with passengers' money over dollar sales, sneaking away with passports and travel documents, extorting money from passengers' relatives, and threatening people by impersonating a police officer," he said.

Earlier, Jabed was arrested at least four times on various charges and APBn took action. But after serving various terms in jail and getting out on bail, he was again involved in the same scams.

Jabed has also developed an airport-based nexus in his own name.

He has five to six active members there who have been arrested by the Airport APBn at various times and legal action has been taken against them.

 

Top News

Dhaka airport / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport / Scam / APBn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

2h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

3h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

4h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

20h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt