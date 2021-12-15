Another Ponzi scheme Sheba Ideas allegedly launders Tk16cr

Crime

Asadulla Lion
15 December, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 12:00 pm

Related News

Another Ponzi scheme Sheba Ideas allegedly launders Tk16cr

Two separate cases filed against Uttara-based firm  

Asadulla Lion
15 December, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 12:00 pm

Sheba Ideas and Living Limited, an Uttara-based company operated with a multilevel marketing model, has laundered Tk16 crore, according to the Criminal Investigation Department of police.

The company also allegedly misappropriated around Tk57 crore, which it had collected from more than 2,000 clients in the name of providing flats within two years or double returns after a year. And that despite the fact that it had no approval from the authorities concerned for such projects.

The Ponzi-scheme based company was initially sued in February this year by several victims with Uttara Model Police Station. Following the case, the CID launched a primary investigation and found Tk16 crore to have been embezzled.

Later, the CID filed another case of money laundering against the four top officials of the firm – Chairman Ashiq Ghosh, Managing Director Kazi Md Nurul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Ayesha Akhter and Finance Director Shahnewaz Shamim – who had also been accused in the first lawsuit. 

"We have filed a case of money laundering against the four as we found relevant evidence," Azad Rahman, CID's additional police superintendent, told The Business Standard.

Now the police are conducting further investigation, he added.

In the course of interrogation conducted by the CID, the four accused admitted that they received Tk39.55 crore from the clients. With the amount, they bought 42 katha of land worth Tk1.50 crore and repaid Tk22 crore to the clients in return.

However, they could not account for Tk16 crore, the CID official said.

The company, led by a lower-grade staffer of the government organization, Institute of Public Health Nurul Islam, offered more than 100% profit annually and 8.45% monthly, the CID said. 

Nurul Islam's involvement in business was a violation of the law as he was a government employee, it said, adding that he was also involved in several other MLM companies, including Unipay2u.

The Financial Crime Unit of the CID checked the bank accounts of the accused and found Tk11.79 lakh only. A total of Tk11.76 crore was deposited into the account, and Tk10.95 crore had been withdrawn. The rest of the amount was transacted from one hand to another.

Meanwhile, the victims have said they are now in a state of tension over their invested money. Abdullah Al Mamun, one of the victims, worked for a private firm in the capital.

Mamun told this correspondent that he came to know about the company from one of his colleagues and became interested in investment. Later, put in Tk9 lakh of his own and from relatives in phases.

"In the initial phases, I received Tk2.55 lakh in profit. But now I am worried about my capital," Mamun said.

Another victim Asaduzzaman invested Tk10 lakh, having been influenced by people close to him. "I received Tk4 lakh and lost Tk6 lakh of my capital," he said.

It may be recalled that in recent years, Bangladesh has identified a huge number of Ponzi schemes, with thousands of people falling prey to fraud. The fraudulence came in different names – from tree plantation to e-commerce. 

 

Top News / Corruption

Ponzi scheme / Sheba Ideas / CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

16h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

16h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

19h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?