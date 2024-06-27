Another NBR official's Tk1,000 crore wealth exposed, assets seized

After Matiur Rahman, another official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, has come under scrutiny as the Anti-Corruption Commisison has discovered that he illegally amassed wealth worth around Tk1,000 crore.

Following the ACC's plea, the senior special judge court of Dhaka on Thursday (27 June) ordered the seizure of his immovable assets and the freezing of his movable assets, confirmed Akhtarul Islam, deputy director of the ACC.

Among the seized assets are a flat in Dhaka and two 10-katha plots belonging to Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal. Also, the court has frozen savings certificates worth Tk 2.55 crore held by him, his wife, and other associated individuals.

Faisal is appointed as the first secretary (taxes and legal enforcement) at the income tax unit of NBR.

Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, a public prosecutor for the ACC, said Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal of the NBR has amassed huge wealth through bribery and corruption.

The ACC is investigating this matter, he said.

The lawyer further said preliminary findings by the ACC's investigation team have uncovered immovable and movable assets worth Tk16 crore in Dhaka. Assets include flats, two plots, and savings certificates.

Today, the ACC filed a petition to seize and freeze these assets, which the court has granted, he noted.

In writing, the ACC has informed the court that Abu Mahmud Faisal abused his official power to engage in bribery. To conceal the source of income acquired through corruption, he opened over 700 accounts in his name and his relatives' names. The intent was to hide the origin of the illicit income.

The ACC has presented a detailed account of Abu Mahmud Faisal's assets to the court.

Additionally, among the immovable assets, the court ordered confiscation of Faisal's wife Afsana Jasmin's 5-katha land in Bhatara and a 200 square metres plot in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

The deed value of Jasmin's 5 katha of land in Vatara was initially reported as Tk18 lakh, but during the ACC investigation, its market value was found to be Tk75 lakh.

Apart from the 5-katha land jointly owned by Faisal and Jasmine in Bhatara, Faisal himself owns immovable assets in Bhatara, Khilgaon, and Rupganj.

Moreover, a 3,228-square feet flat and car parking registered under Ahmed Ali's name and 10 khata of land owned by Mumtaz Begum have also been confiscated.

87 bank accounts frozen

A total of 87 bank accounts of Faisal and the people associated with him have been frozen.

Apart from Faisal, the court ordered freezing the bank accounts of Sheikh Nasir Uddin, Mumtaz Begum, Rowshan Ara Khatun, Ahmed Ali, Khandaker Hafizur Rahman, Farhana Afroz, Ashraf Ali Munir, Aftab Ali Tanir, Mahfuza Akhtar, Mainul Hasan, Afsana Jasmin, Mahmuda Hasan and Qazi Khalid Hasan.

Among the movable assets are two savings certificates totaling Tk50 lakh in Dutch Bangla Bank in the name of Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, four savings certificates totaling Tk50 lakh in the name of his wife Afsana Jasmin, two savings certificates of Tk30 lakh in the name of Aftab Ali, one savings certificate of Tk30 lakh in the name of Quazi Khalid Hassan, two savings certificates totaling Tk40 lakh in the name of Khandkar Hafizur Rahman, three savings certificates of Tk50 lakh in the name of Ahmed Ali, and one savings account with Tk5 lakh in the name of Mahmuda Hasan.

Currently, the ACC is investigating Matiur Rahman, a top official of the NBR, following a viral photo of his son, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, with a goat priced at Tk15 lakh. Initially, Matiur denied that Ifat was his son, but it was later confirmed.

The investigation has revealed that Matiur Rahman has amassed huge wealth across the country, spanning from his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni. His properties include land, apartments, factories, luxurious houses, and resorts. While some assets are registered under Matiur Rahman's name, a significant portion is held in the names of his first wife, Laila Kanis Lucky, his son, daughter, and various relatives.