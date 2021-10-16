Another killed, 47 detained following attacks at Noakhali temples

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 01:15 pm

Situation now under control, says Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another man was reportedly killed on Friday following the attacks carried out by mullahs on several temples in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.

The body of Pranto Das, 20, was recovered from the pond near the Chowmuhani ISKCON Math early Saturday morning, confirmed Begumganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamruzzaman Sikder to The Business Standard.

Earlier on Friday, a man named Jaitun Kumar Saha, 42, was rescued unconscious from the Chowmuhani market area after a group of mullahs brought out a procession protesting the reported desertion of Holy Quran in Cumilla.

They attacked several temples located around the market, carried out vandalism, and set fire to various establishments of the temples.

They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market.

"Jaitun was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital," said Sayed Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital.

The district's Hindu community, on Saturday, defied Section 144 and protested on the Noakhali-Feni Highway seeking justice for the attacks and murders.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chittagong Range Police Md Anwar Hossain the same day visited the spots and spoke with local Hindu leaders.

He assured them that those responsible will not be spared.

Law enforcers have so far detained 47 people for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

When contacted, Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Khorshed Alam Khan said, "The situation is under control now. Following the incident, Section 144 has been imposed in Chowmuhani municipality area, effective from Saturday 6am-6pm, to keep the situation under control."

