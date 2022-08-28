Another Grameen telecom union leader arrested 

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested another leader of Grameen Telecom Sramik Union from Magbari of Cumilla for embezzling Tk27 crore in a case filed by the union treasurer.

The arrestee is Mainul Islam, vice chairman of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union.

The DB police recovered a cheque of Tk1.70 crore, one laptop and two mobile phones form his possession, Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Mohammad Harun ur Rashid told a press briefing on Sunday at the DMP media centre.

Harun ur Rashid said that worker of Grameen Telecom and Telecom Union Treasurer Mohammad Akhteruzzaman filed a case on 4 July for embezzlement of money by forgery and fraud with the Mirpur Model Thana. The responsibility of investigation was handed over to the Gulshan division as per the instruction of the higher authorities.