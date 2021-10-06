E-orange owner, 6 others sued in Ctg for fraud  

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 07:39 pm

E-orange owner, 6 others sued in Ctg for fraud  

The court instruct the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and take further action

Photo: TBS
A case was filed on Wednesday against seven persons including Sonia Mehjabin, owner of e-commerce platform E-orange, on charges of embezzling Tk11.50 lakh from three businessmen in Chattogram through fraud.

A customer named Nurul Absar Parvez, on behalf of three of the victims in Chattogram filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Hossain Mohammad Reza.

Taking the statement of the plaintiff into cognisance, the court instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and take further action, Golam Mawla Murad, lawyer of the plaintiff, told The Business Standard. 

The other accused in the case are Sonia Mehjabin's husband Masukur Rahman, a former police official and also the adviser of the company Sheikh Sohel Rana, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aman Ullah, directors of the company Zayedul Feroj and Naznin Nahar Bithi, and former COO of E-orange Nazmul Hasan Russel.

According to the case statement, the seven accused, including the owner of e-commerce platform E-orange, have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore in advance money without delivering products purchased to around one lakh customers across the country. Of those, they embezzled Tk11.50 lakh from three customers in Chattogram by fraud and had not delivered the goods to the customers.

The e-commerce platform's owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Mashukur surrendered before the court on 17 August and they are now in jail. 

Earlier, two cases were filed against E-orange owner Sonia Mahzabin and her husband in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court and Cumilla court over similar fraud charges.

 

 

 

E-orange / Fraud / Chattogram / case

