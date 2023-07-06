Another accused arrested over journalist Nadim killing

Crime

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 07:24 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested another person in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur. 

The arrestee, Andolon Sarkar (55), was apprehended on Tuesday night from Madhya Datuakanda area of Sadhurpara Union of Upazila, Mohammad Sohel Rana, office in-charge of Bakhsiganj police station, told The Business Standard today. 

Andolan was not named in the case statement. 

However, sources said he directly participated in the attack on journalist Golam Rabbani and fled from the area after the incident. 

OC Sohel said Andolan was handed over to the Detective (DB) Police last night (Wednesday) and he was produced in court today. 

Earlier on 17 June, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Jamalpur's Sadhurpara Union parishad (UP) Chairman and union Awami League's General Secretary Mahmudul Alam Babu over the killing of journalist Nadim. 

According to police sources, 13 people were arrested before the case was filed in the attack on Nadim. 

Aside from arresting the prime accused, law enforcers in separate drives also arrested three other people — Rezaul, Moniruzzaman and Zakir from Bogura and other parts of the country. 

On June 18, the court remanded all of them for different periods. After the remand on June 22, Rezaul Karim and Monir admitted to being directly involved in the murder of the accused. 

Moniruzzaman and the main accused Mahmudul Alam gave statements in court under section 164, admitting the responsibility for the murder.

Journalist Nadim murder

