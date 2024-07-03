Mother kills 6-month-old daughter 'for crying', father tosses body in canal

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:15 pm

Mother kills 6-month-old daughter 'for crying', father tosses body in canal

Even though the charge sheet mentioned the murder was due to annoyance that Nusrat wouldn't stop crying, police said they would investigate whether the murder was also motivated by annoyance towards having a daughter

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Parents of the child Swapna Begum and Zillur Rahman. Collage: TBS
Parents of the child Swapna Begum and Zillur Rahman. Collage: TBS

A woman in Brahmanbaria allegedly killed her six-month-old daughter, being annoyed at her crying. 

She then turned to her husband, who allegedly threw the child's body in a nearby canal.

The incident took place in the early hours on Monday (1 July) in Brahmanbaria Sadar's Borishal village, said Md Aslam Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station. 

He said Mujibur Rahman, uncle of six-month-old Nusrat Jahan Preeti, filed a case with Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station in this regard. 

"We have already arrested the accused father, Zillur Rahman, and the mother, Swapna Begum. They confessed to the murder at the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Brahmanbaria yesterday [2 July]," said Md Aslam.

The charge sheet of the case says Swapna, the mother, tried to stop the crying by smothering her to death with her dupatta during the early hours of Monday. 

When Nusrat stopped making any sound, Swapna woke her husband, Zillur Rahman, who was sleeping next to her, and informed him about the situation.

They then planned to dispose of the body in a nearby canal, and Zillur went and dumped the body in the canal.

"The couple's other daughter, Tayeba, aged 8, was found tied with a rope around her neck in the same canal when she was two and a half years old," said Md Aslam Hossain, the Officer-in-Charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station. 

Even though the chargesheet mentioned the murder was due to annoyance that Nusrat wouldn't stop crying, the OC said the police are also investigating whether the murder was also motivated by any grievances towards having a daughter.

