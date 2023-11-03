Amir Khasru, Zahir Uddin on 6-day remand

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on 3 November. Photo: Collected
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on 3 November. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Friday granted six-day remand against BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapon each in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque on 28 October.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after rejecting bail pleas from the opposition leaders today (3 November), reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier, police presented Amir Khasru and Zahir Uddin in front of the court at around 2:30pm on the day.

According to court sources, BNP activists clashed with police during the party's grand rally in Nayapaltan on 28 October. At one point during the clashes, constable Amirul Haque was killed.

Police arrested Khasru, who is also the chairman of BNP's International Affairs Committee, from his Gulshan residence at 1:00am Friday.  Zahir Uddin Swapon was arrested from the same neighbourhood earlier on Thursday evening.

Earlier on 1 November, separate courts in Dhaka granted a five-day remand for BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

Mirza Abbas was arrested on Tuesday in a case filed under the Sabotage and Explosives Substances Act with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station while Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal arrested in a case of vandalism at the Bangladesh Police Liberation War Museum in the capital's Rajarbagh.

BNP leader Amir Khasru / Bangladesh / Remand

