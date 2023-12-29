'Alluring jobs at Japanese airline,' gang defrauds over 100 job seekers of Tk1cr

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 08:22 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the four-member gang during a raid in Dhaka’s Bhatara area on Thursday night, seizing Tk1.38 lakh in cash and other incriminating evidence.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After abandoning a career in homeopathy, sixty-year-old Alam Farhadi moved to Dhaka and became entangled in various fraudulent activities, driven by the desire for quick financial gains.

With limited education, Farhadi exploited the vulnerability of three young individuals – Meherab Hossain, 21; Md Russel Hossain, 30; and Shahadat Hossain, 35 – by offering them employment opportunities.

In a span of just one month, the gang managed to embezzle approximately a crore of taka, promising over a hundred job seekers positions at a Japanese private airline company, All Nippon Airways Company Limited.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the four-member gang during a raid in Dhaka's Bhatara area on Thursday night, seizing Tk1.38 lakh in cash and other incriminating evidence.

Providing details of the racket, RAB-10 Captain Additional DIG Mohammad Farid Uddin disclosed the gang's fraudulent activities at a press conference held at the RAB media center in Karwan Bazar on Friday.

He said the criminal group also entered into an agreement with Dragma Diagnostic Centre to exploit job seekers by falsely claiming charges for medical check-ups.

The gang aimed to defraud a minimum of Tk30 crore within six months by orchestrating interviews and training programmes, enticing victims through deceptive job circulars. 

Meherab, a 21-year-old private university student, was attracted to Farhadi's team while seeking employment, joining as a computer operator enticed by an attractive salary.
Shahadat Hossain, aged 35, had prior experience working with an air ticketing company for a few months and became a reservation officer in Farhadi's team after becoming acquainted through a colleague. Russel joined as an office assistant after encountering Farhadi during his job search.

 

