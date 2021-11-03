Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp

Crime

UNB
03 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:55 pm

Related News

Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp

UNB
03 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An alleged Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) leader has been found dead at the Whykong Rohingya refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hashim, 32, son of late Nurul Amin of Camp No 22 of Unchiprang in Whykong union.

Whykong police outpost's Sub-Inspector Mahabubur Rahaman said Hashim was probably lynched by a mob.

"However, the exact cause of death will be clear after post-mortem," he added.

According to police sources, Hashim used to assault Rohingya Muslims, identifying himself as an ARSA leader.

Hashim was one of the masterminds behind the recent assassination of top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, the sources said, not ruling out his involvement in the madrasa attack.

Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Teknaf police station, said the body was sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Rohingya / Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) / Rohingya camp / Rohingya Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club