AL leader among two shot dead in Chapainawabganj

BSS
28 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 06:11 pm

Screenshot of Chapainawabganj district on Google Maps
Screenshot of Chapainawabganj district on Google Maps

Two persons including a union-level Awami League (AL) leader were shot to death and two others injured in an attack by some unidentified miscreants in Shibganj upazila here on Thursday (27 June) night.

The deceased were identified as General Secretary of Nayalabhanga union unit of AL Md Abdus Salam, 47, son of Md Entaj Ali of the aforesaid union and his aide Abdul Matin Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Mannan of Ranihati Fatepur under the same upazila, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station Md Sajjad Hossain said.

On the other hand, the wounded are Md Tito and Abdur Rahim, both associates of the AL leader.

Locals said Abdus Salam, also a member of Zila Parishad, and his aides were sitting in front of Ranihati Degree College near the Government Ashrayan Project around 8.30 pm. All of a sudden, the miscreants opened fire and blasted cocktails at them, killing the AL leader on the spot and injuring others, the sources added.

Critically wounded Abdul Matin was rushed to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty physicians declared him dead, police and local sources said.

The bodies were sent to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy,  Shibganj Police Station OC Sajjad Hossain said.

