'AL-BCL' men attack upazila health complex over 4 BCL activists' death in Sylhet

The activists of local Awami League and Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly attacked Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex on Saturday. Photo: UNB

The authorities of Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex have alleged that the activists of local Awami League and its student body Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) vandalised the health complex over the death of four BCL activists in an accident in the early hours of Saturday.

Two ambulances, hospital furniture, and various emergency department equipment were vandalised, said Dr. Md Salahuddin, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer.

They also beat up the doctors on duty and torched a car parked in the garage of the hospital, he said.

He also mentioned that preparations were underway to file a case in this regard.

He said on Saturday that after the accident on Friday night, they first came to the emergency department of the hospital with the bodies of two people.

"The duty doctor of the emergency department declared both of them dead. A few minutes later, they came with two other bodies. Both of them were already dead. So there was really nothing we could do," he said.

Dr. Salahuddin mentioned that they showed ECG reports in front of the BCL leaders and activists that they died before being brought to the hospital.

"But they were not willing to accept it. They beat up our doctor, vandalised the emergency department and the hospital. They even attacked our residential complex," he said.

He also said that the attack was carried out in front of the police.

"There were 200 to 300 men, only a few policemen were present at the spot," he said.

About the extent of the damage, Dr. Salahuddin said, "They broke the lock of the garage and vandalised an ambulance and set the other on fire. Hospital furniture and emergency equipment were also vandalised. We will take legal action after assessing the amount of damage."

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station, said the relatives of the deceased carried out the attack out of emotion. "We will take legal action if the hospital authorities file a complaint," he said.

District BCL president Nazmul Islam, however, denied any involvement of BCL activists in the incident.

He said the locals vandalised the hospital following the incident.

"Later, the incident was resolved with the mediation of the upazila chairman. Chhatra League is not involved in any way here," he added.

On 19 January, four activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died after a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch on the Sylhet-Tamabil road under Jaintapur upazila.