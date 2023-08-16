Accused snatched from police in Comilla

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:36 pm

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:36 pm
CNG autorickshaw driver Saiful Islam being treated. Photo: TBS
CNG autorickshaw driver Saiful Islam being treated. Photo: TBS

Associates of an accused has snatched him from police custody and beaten up officers when he was being taken to the police station in Chauddagram upazila of Comilla on Wednesday.

The injured police officers are Assistant Sub-Inspectors Azim Uddin and Jakir Hossain, Constable Abu Siddik as well as CNG autorickshaw driver Saiful Islam.

Shuvaranjan Chakma, officer-in-charge of Chauddagram police station, said the accused named Kazi Emdad is implicated in three cases of causing unrest and violating the erstwhile Digital Security Act. Arrest warrants were issued against him in all three cases and he remained a fugitive.

On Wednesday, a police team led by Azim Uddin arrested Emdad from the village Chandrapur after learning of his presence there. As police were bringing him to the police station, Emdad's associates attacked the team on the way and snatched the accused from custody. Hearing the news, additional forces went to the attack spot to rescue the officers.

Officer-in-Charge Shuvaranjan said police have beefed up presence in the suspected areas to arrest Emdad and his associates.

