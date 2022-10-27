ACC wants fresh probe in Falu's money laundering case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today pleaded for fresh probe in money laundering case filed against three including BNP leader and former lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu.

ACC lawyer Mir Mohammad Ali Salam filed the petition with the court of Dhaka Divisional Special Judge Syed Kamal Hossain. The court set 1 December for holding further hearing on the matter.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Advocate Salam said the anti-graft body has found some lacking in the probe report, so further investigation is required here.

The ACC on September 30, 2021, filed charge-sheet against Falu, SAK Ikramuzzaman, managing director of RAK Ceramics and Rakhen Development Company Ltd, and Syed AK Anwaruzzaman, director of Star Ceramics Private Ltd, and the court on December 13, 2021, accepted the charge-sheet. The court on that also issued arrest warrant against Falu as he was on run at that time.

The three were accused of siphoning Taka 183.92 crore to Dubai through offshore companies.