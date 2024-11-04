ACC summons senior BTV engineer over alleged embezzlement of Tk40.15 lakh 

Crime

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:38 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned a senior engineer of national broadcaster BTV to quiz him over alleged embezzlement of Tk40.15 lakh.

The senior engineer, Monirul Islam, has been ordered to appear before the anti-graft agency on 6 November.

ACC Deputy Director Khairul Hasan sent a summon notice to Monirul in this regard today (4 November), ACC Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam told The Business Standard.

In the notice, the ACC stated that Monirul Islam has been accused of embezzling Tk40.15 lakh through a bill payment to Quality Power Tech Engineering Ltd.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BTV engineer / Bangladesh / ACC / embezzlement

