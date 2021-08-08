ACC summons 34 in FAS Finance investigation

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 06:56 pm

ACC summons 34 in FAS Finance investigation

They have been summoned for embezzling around Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, said sources

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 34 people, including 30 top officials of FAS Finance, to investigate their alleged involvement in money laundering in connivance with fugitive Prashant Kumar (PK) Halder.

PK Halder, former managing director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), has been accused of laundering several thousand crore taka.

ACC sources said these 34 people have been summoned for embezzling around Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance. Gulshan Anwar, head of the ACC investigation team, sent the letter summoning them.

Sources say the letter asked them to be at the ACC head office on 16, 17 and 18 August.

The members of the board of directors of FAS Finance who have been summoned are former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Russell Shahriar, Deputy Managing Director Md Nurul Haque Gazi, former Chairman Md Siddiqur Rahman, Vice Chairman Md Jahangir Alam, Directors MA Hafiz, Md Abul Shahjahan, Kazi Mahjabin Mumtaz, Mahfuza Rahman Baby, Soma Ghosh, Dr Udbhav Mallik, Atarul Islam, Arun Kumar Kundu, Anjan Kumar Ghosh, Pradeep Kumar Nandi, Satya Gopal Poddar and Md Mostafa, and independent directors Birendra Kumar Som, and Mostafa Aminur Rashid.

Among the officers summoned are Assistant Managers Niaz Ahmed Farooqui and Deepak Kumar Chakraborty, former SVP and Head of Corporate Finance, Recovery and Law Department, Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, Principal Branch Manager Tanvir Ahmed Kamal, ICC and Recovery Head Md Monir Hossain, Senior officer Mousumi Pal, Manager Ahsan Rakib, former Senior Officer Tasnia Tahsin Rozalin, Vice President Mir Imadul Haque, former VP and CFO, Md Moniruzzaman Akand, former SVP and Head of SME Finance, Md Azimul Huq, and former SEVP and Head of CAD, Pran Gouranga Dey.

Besides the above mentioned persons, Greenline Development Ltd Managing Director Milon Kumar Das, Chairman Delwar Hossain, G&G Enterprise Owner Gopal Chandra Ganguly, and Tamim & Talha Brothers Ltd Managing Director Munirul Islam, have also been summoned.

