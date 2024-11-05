ACC summons 23 Islami Bank officials over embezzlement of loans by three Ctg companies

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 23 officials of Islami Bank Bangladesh over alleged embezzlement of loans by three Chattogram-based companies from multiple branches of the bank.

Besides, the ACC also summoned the three companies in question-- Islami Bank's Chaktain branch client Murad Enterprise, Jubilee Road branch client United Super Traders, Khatunganj branch client Century Food Products.

They have been asked to submit their national identity cards and passport-sized photos to the agency, reads an ACC letter sent to the Islami Bank managing director recently.

The summoned individuals have also been asked to appear at the head office of the ACC within the stipulated time and submit written statements along with the information on the disbursed loans.

The summoned Islami Bank officials include Additional Managing Directors Kaysar Ali and Omar Faruk Khan; Deputy Managing Directors Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, AAM Habibur Rahman, Hasne Alam, Abdul Jabbar, Siddiqur Rahman, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Miftah Uddin, AFM Kamaluddin, Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui, JQM Habibullah and others.

According to ACC documents, the three companies in question have been given loans of over Tk3,000 crore.