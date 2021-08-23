ACC summons 20 Titas employees over graft allegations

Crime

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 04:15 pm

Related News

ACC summons 20 Titas employees over graft allegations

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 20 officials and employees of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited at its Segunbagicha head office on 5-8 September to record their statement on graft allegations.

These twenty people are among thirty employees and officials of Titas gas who are currently being investigated by the anti-graft commission over the allegation of amassing illegal wealth.

Earlier, ten of them recorded their statement with the ACC.

They were General Manager (planning and development) Md Abdul Wahab, General Manager (general service division) Md Moinul Islam, Retd Welder Kazimuddin, Senior Sales Assistant Syed Oyez Uddin Ahmed, Senior Office Assistant Md Yusuf Ali Miaji, Senior Developer Khandakar Md Yusuf Ali, Pro-worker Golam Mawla Sardar, Office Assistant Jakir Hossain, and Senior Sales Assistant Md Saidur Rahman. Senior supervisor Harun Al Rashid, Senior sales assistant Foyez Ahmed Liton, Vice-president Jakir Hossain, Senior sales assistant Faruque Ahmed, Assistant officer MD Delower Morshed, Deputy Manager Anisuzzaman, Deputy Manager MD Abdul Mannan, Manager Hasibur Rahman, Company Secretary Mahmudur Rob, Manager Abu Bokor Siddiqur Rahman, Mohrom Ali, Former director Khan Mainul Mostaq, Director (Planning) MD Aiyub Khan Chowdhury, computer operator( zone-9) Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Jakir Hossain, Md Abu Sayeed, MD Mofiz and Md Manik Miya.

Bangladesh / Top News

ACC / ACC Case / Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL) / Titas / Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 