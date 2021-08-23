ACC summons 20 Titas employees over graft allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 20 officials and employees of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited at its Segunbagicha head office on 5-8 September to record their statement on graft allegations.

These twenty people are among thirty employees and officials of Titas gas who are currently being investigated by the anti-graft commission over the allegation of amassing illegal wealth.

Earlier, ten of them recorded their statement with the ACC.

They were General Manager (planning and development) Md Abdul Wahab, General Manager (general service division) Md Moinul Islam, Retd Welder Kazimuddin, Senior Sales Assistant Syed Oyez Uddin Ahmed, Senior Office Assistant Md Yusuf Ali Miaji, Senior Developer Khandakar Md Yusuf Ali, Pro-worker Golam Mawla Sardar, Office Assistant Jakir Hossain, and Senior Sales Assistant Md Saidur Rahman. Senior supervisor Harun Al Rashid, Senior sales assistant Foyez Ahmed Liton, Vice-president Jakir Hossain, Senior sales assistant Faruque Ahmed, Assistant officer MD Delower Morshed, Deputy Manager Anisuzzaman, Deputy Manager MD Abdul Mannan, Manager Hasibur Rahman, Company Secretary Mahmudur Rob, Manager Abu Bokor Siddiqur Rahman, Mohrom Ali, Former director Khan Mainul Mostaq, Director (Planning) MD Aiyub Khan Chowdhury, computer operator( zone-9) Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Jakir Hossain, Md Abu Sayeed, MD Mofiz and Md Manik Miya.