ACC summons 12, including ex-DB chief Harun, his wife

Crime

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:11 pm

Related News

ACC summons 12, including ex-DB chief Harun, his wife

ACC notices state that they have been summoned on the allegations of acquiring illegal assets worth crores of taka through various irregularities and corruption

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:11 pm
Harun Or Rashid. File Photo: Collected
Harun Or Rashid. File Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 12 people for questioning, including former chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Harun-or-Rashid and his wife Shirin Akhter, who is the director of President Resort & Agro Ltd.

They have been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing investigations against them on various corruption allegations, including acquisition of illegal assets, according to separate ACC notices issued today (24 October).

In the notices, signed by ACC Deputy Director Md Joynal Abedin, the anti-corruption agency has instructed the individuals to report to its office between 31 October to 3 November.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ACC Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The notices state that they have been summoned on the allegations of acquiring illegal assets worth crores of taka through various irregularities and corruption.

Apart from Harun and Shirin, the ACC also summoned Harun's mother Jahura Khatun, chairperson of President Resort; Harun's brother ABM Shahriar, managing director of the resort. They have been asked to appear before the ACC on 31 October.

Moreover, the ACC also asked Farid Uddin Ahmed, Md Matiur Rahman, Minara Begum, Md Sumraj Mia, Md Alauddin Al Sohel, Rakib Uddin Dewan Ratan, and Al Russel on 3 November. Details about their identities could not be confirmed immediately.

However, according to ACC sources, they are all relatives or business partners of Harun. 

Allegations have surfaced against Harun during the regime of the ousted Awami League-led government, he acquired a staggering amount of illegal wealth, including two dozen houses in the capital and around 50 flats and plots.

He has also reportedly amassed huge amounts of wealth abroad, including in the United States, Dubai and Jeddah.

ACC sources said letters have been sent to Bangladesh Bank, sub-registry, passport office, Election Commission and more than 50 institutions to investigate the allegations.

The ACC launched an investigation against Harun on 18 August after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the face of a mass uprising earlier that month.

Bangladesh / Top News

DB Harun / Bangladesh / summon / ACC / President Resort

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

10h | Videos