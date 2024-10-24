ACC summons 12, including ex-DB chief Harun, his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 12 people for questioning, including former chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Harun-or-Rashid and his wife Shirin Akhter, who is the director of President Resort & Agro Ltd.

They have been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing investigations against them on various corruption allegations, including acquisition of illegal assets, according to separate ACC notices issued today (24 October).

In the notices, signed by ACC Deputy Director Md Joynal Abedin, the anti-corruption agency has instructed the individuals to report to its office between 31 October to 3 November.

ACC Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The notices state that they have been summoned on the allegations of acquiring illegal assets worth crores of taka through various irregularities and corruption.

Apart from Harun and Shirin, the ACC also summoned Harun's mother Jahura Khatun, chairperson of President Resort; Harun's brother ABM Shahriar, managing director of the resort. They have been asked to appear before the ACC on 31 October.

Moreover, the ACC also asked Farid Uddin Ahmed, Md Matiur Rahman, Minara Begum, Md Sumraj Mia, Md Alauddin Al Sohel, Rakib Uddin Dewan Ratan, and Al Russel on 3 November. Details about their identities could not be confirmed immediately.

However, according to ACC sources, they are all relatives or business partners of Harun.

Allegations have surfaced against Harun during the regime of the ousted Awami League-led government, he acquired a staggering amount of illegal wealth, including two dozen houses in the capital and around 50 flats and plots.

He has also reportedly amassed huge amounts of wealth abroad, including in the United States, Dubai and Jeddah.

ACC sources said letters have been sent to Bangladesh Bank, sub-registry, passport office, Election Commission and more than 50 institutions to investigate the allegations.

The ACC launched an investigation against Harun on 18 August after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the face of a mass uprising earlier that month.