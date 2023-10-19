ACC seeks travel ban on health sector contractor over irregularities 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has requested the authorities concerned to issue a travel ban against health sector contractor Motajjerul Islam Mithu for allegedly misappropriating funds through irregularities in medical equipment supply.

The anti-graft watchdog has also urged the court to freeze Mithu's movable and immovable assets, along with Tk73.75 crore.

The requests were formally placed yesterday to the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge. Another letter was sent to the Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch on Wednesday, requesting measures to prevent Mithu from leaving the country.

Mithu fled Bangladesh in 2020 after complaints surfaced against him of corruption in health sector procurement.

Mithu embezzled crores of taka under the guise of supplying various goods and carrying out development projects within the health sector through multiple business entities, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a press briefing today.

"An ACC investigation is ongoing against Mithu. Intelligence has it that he is now staying in Bangladesh. The actions have been undertaken in the pursuit of the investigation," Mahbub Hossain said.

Who is Mithu

Mithu was known for providing substandard goods at exorbitant prices. Simultaneously, he amassed considerable wealth by invoicing for undelivered goods and supplying unnecessary items, according to the ACC.

According to the ACC, evidence of Mithu's irregularities under contract has been discovered in several medical facilities, including Kurmitola General Hospital, Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Barisal Medical College Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, General Hospital Moulvibazar, General Hospital Gopalganj, IHT Sylhet, Dhaka Dental College, Dhaka Dental Hospital, and Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD).

Furthermore, the ACC has learned that Mithu, who stands accused of various irregularities and corruption, has allegedly funneled significant sums of money to various countries, including the US, Australia, and Singapore, in addition to holding assets in various locations within the country.

In 2020, former CMSD director, Md Shahidullah before his death in Covid-19, alerted the government of his rampant corruption under the "Mithu syndicate."

Intelligence agencies, the ACC, and other authorities took note of the issue, but Mithu by then had already fled the country.

According to the ACC, Mithu has more than ten houses, at least four flats, multiple plots and land in Dhaka's Uttara, Banani, Gulshan, Kalyanpur, Tongi and Rangpur.

Besides, he has huge investments in several companies and financial institutions.