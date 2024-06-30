ACC seeks Matiur, family's asset statements from govt agencies

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recently sought former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members' asset statements from various government agencies.

The anti-graft commission sent letters in this regard to the Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC), the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the Bangladesh Road Transport Authorities (BRTA), the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The commission had also sought Matiur's asset statement from the NBR, The Business Standard reported on 27 June citing ACC sources.

The ACC sent the letters after launching a probe against the former NBR official on 4 June. A three-member team is working on the investigation.

Meanwhile, an NBR's intelligence unit is also looking into the income, expenditure and assets shown in Matiur's income tax file, an NBR official told TBS on condition of anonymity last week.

"We are unofficially looking into his assets stated in tax filings. We will also inquire about his family members. But Matiur Rahman is the most important subject to us," the official said, adding that the board will not rush the investigation.

Matiur recently came to the limelight after his son from his second marriage attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Matiur Rahman was a joint commissioner of Chattogram Custom House during the caretaker government regime. The then army chief also requested the NBR chairman to change one of his transfer orders at that time, according to reports.

From his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni, extensive properties have been found linked to Matiur, TBS reported today (27 June).

The properties include land, apartments, factories, luxurious houses, and resorts. While some are registered under Matiur Rahman's name, a significant portion is held in the names of his first wife Laila Kanis Lucky, his son, daughter, and various relatives.

The highlight of Matiur's reported assets appears to be Wonder Park, an amusement park in Narsingdi's Raipur upazila linked to his first wife. The park occupies around 15 bighas of land.

Additionally, Apon Bhuban Picnic and Shooting Spot, a sprawling 60-bigha resort reportedly co-owned by Matiur and his wife, boasts various amenities and has been used for filming locations.

Matiur is now attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry after being removed as the president of NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.

However, according to finance ministry sources, his joining letter to IRD has been rejected and he is being considered a fugitive as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly possessing undisclosed assets, he had constructed two luxurious duplex houses—one for his first wife and another for his second wife's mother.

Additionally, he also has investments in the capital market, which served as a significant source of his wealth accumulation.