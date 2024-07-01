ACC raids cattle breeding and dairy farm in Savar

Savar's Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm has been raided by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) due to allegations of corruption and irregularities.

A team of nine conducted the operation under the leadership of Assistant Director of ACC Abul Kalam Azad on Monday (July 1).

The Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm is accused of giving Sadeeq Agro unethical benefits.

Back on 5 July 2021, dairy farm Sadeeq, a concern of Sadeeq Agro Limited, attempted to import 18 cows of Brahman breed without prior permission from the authorities concerned and without opening a letter of credit (LC).

The cows were imported from the US using false documentation claiming them to be part of the Sahiwal breed.

They were seized by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Despite being responsible for the incident, Sadeeq Agro was not penalised for it. The cows were then seized by the government and kept at Savar Cow Breeding and Dairy Farm.

This was taken to the High Court, who, on 3 August the same year, upheld the customs officials' decision to seize the cows.

From 2021 to 2023, these seized cows were reared at that location before the company announced an auction through tender for them.

At that time, Sadeeq Agro allegedly purchased those cows cheaply.

"Initially, a committee was formed in 2023 to fulfil the demand for meat, and 16 cows were transferred to the Dairy Farm Association at a nominal price. However, today's operation mainly focuses on how those cows ended up at Sadeeq Agro," said ACC Official Abul Kalam Azad after the raid.

During the operation, the officers interrogated Md Monirul Islam, the director of the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm.