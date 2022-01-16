ACC quizzes Shilpokala DG Liaquat Ali

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 01:57 pm

Photo: Collected
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has grilled Shilpokala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky over his alleged involvement in amassing illegal wealth, misusing power, corruption and irregularities.

Investigating Officer Mohammad took him to the interrogation cell and started quizzing upon his arrival at the ACC's headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha area at around 10am on Sunday.

Earlier on 5 January, ACC issued a summon notice for questioning Liaquat Ali Lucky.

The director general of Shilpokala Academy has been accused of receiving bribes, abusing power, embezzling hundreds of crores of taka through fake bill vouchers and siphoning a huge sum of money abroad from Bangladesh, according to the ACC letter.

ACC also formed a two-member probe committee comprising ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim and Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya to inquire about the allegations.

As per the ACC sources, some records were earlier sought from Liaquat Ali as part of the investigation which have been submitted on his behalf last week to the probe body.

These documents include: records of budget and expenditure allocated for Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, records related to virtual events organised in the past year, various vouchers, cash books and copy of Shilpakala Academy's bank statement under Sonali Bank Segunbagicha Branch in Dhaka from the financial year 2019-20 to 31 December 2021.

Liaquat Ali Lucky has been the director general of Shilpakala Academy since April 2011. He is an actor, director, singer, composer and cultural organiser.

