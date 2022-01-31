ACC officer threatened in Ctg, GD filed

An Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official in Chattogram has alleged that he has been threatened by the former managing director of Karnafuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) Ayub Khan Chowdhury.

Sharif Uddin, who has been a deputy assistant director in the ACC's Patuakhali office, filed a general diary (GD) with Kulshi Police Station on Sunday (30 January) over the incident.

In the GD, Sharif Uddin alleged that Ayub Khan Chowdhury made threats against him and his family after forcefully entering his home in Bhuiyan Gali in Chattogram on Sunday.

The ACC official complained that Ayub Khan Chowdhury came to his house on Sunday evening with another person who claimed to be affiliated with the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and threatened and misbehaved with him in presence of the building's guard.

"Why did I (Sharif) make news against him (Ayub)? His life was ruined because of me. They will see how I keep working in Chattogram. I have ruined the lives of many while working in Chattogram," Sharif Uddin wrote in the GD.

The ACC official alleged that at one point Ayub Khan Chowdhury called people from outside to come in and threatened to kill him and his family members.

Sharif Uddin said he asked Ayub Khan Chowdhury and his companion to leave and locked the door to his home. Ayub Khan Chowdhury apologised to Sharif Uddin after calming down, but ACC official said his (Ayub Khan Chowdhury) actions seem suspicious and he can harm him or his family any time, therefore he filed a GD.

In the GD, Sharif Uddin added that Ayub Khan Chowdhury also threatened to harm the building's guard Ayub Mirza.

When Ayub Khan Chowdhury was contacted regarding the incident, his phone number was unreachable.