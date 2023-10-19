ACC nods filing cases against 2 owners of Apan Jewellers

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday gave approval lodge cases against two owners of Apan Jewellers- Dildar Hossain Selim and Azad Hossain Selim.

ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said this to reporters at a press briefing in the ACC head office in Dhaka.

He said the case was approved against them for concealing information, including gaining wealth illegally.

They will be sued under Section 27 (1) of the ACC Act 2004.

On 6 June 2018, a notice was issued to submit the wealth statement after a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known income against Dildar Ahmed. He submitted the wealth statement on 2 July. Dildar submitted information about the total amount of assets including movable and immovable assets worth more than Tk88 crore in the wealth statement.

During the investigation of the wealth statement, the total amount of assets in his name was found to be more than Tk89.51 crore. There is a gap of Tk64,64,5 in the wealth statement submitted by him.

Dildar Ahmed Selim's total income is Tk33,99,78,591 against the total assets of Tk89,51,17,800. Other expenses including family expenses was Tk4,25,17,193. The total assets including expenses are Tk93,76,34,993.

As a result, his assets beyond known income amount to Tk59,76,56,402. The ACC submitted a report recommending filing of a case under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

On the other hand, the Anti-Corruption Commission issued an order against Azad Ahmed, another owner of Apan Jewellers, on 5 June 2018.

He submitted the wealth statement on 7 June of the next month.

In the wealth statement, he showed the account of movable and immovable assets worth Tk41,66,10,151 including movable assets worth Tk9,30,87,905 and immovable assets worth Tk32,35,22,246.

During the investigation, the acceptable source of income of Azad Ahmed was found to be Tk29,15,06,177 , and his total assets including TK 3,67,78.597 in family income Tk45,33,88,748. In this case, the amount of assets beyond his known income is Tk16,18,82,571.

The ACC recommended filing of a case under the section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, by acquiring and possessing assets worth Tk16,18,82,571/- inconsistent with his known source of income.

The ACC approved the filing of a case against Azad Ahmed for amassing assets beyond known income of Tk16,18,82,571.