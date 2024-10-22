ACC investigating ex-ministers AKM Mozammel, Nurul Islam Nahid

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:48 pm

Former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid. Photos: Collected
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, over allegations of acquiring wealth illegally through various irregularities and corruption.

AKM Mozammel Haque, also a former lawmaker for Gazipur-1, acquired wealth illegally by accepting commissions through corruption and irregularities in various projects, ACC's Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam told The Business Standard today (22 October), confirming the launch of the probe.

Mozammel has two buildings in Joydebpur, deposits in various banks and other investments, and 792 decimals of land in Gazipur, said the ACC official.

During his tenure as a minister, Mozammel issued numerous fake freedom fighter certificates in exchange for crores of taka, Akhtarul added.

"He has acquired wealth in his own name, his wife's and other relatives'. Preliminary enquiry by the ACC has found the authenticity of those allegations,'' said Akhtarul.

Meanwhile, according to ACC sources, former education minister Nahid also amassed a huge amount of wealth illegally.

"Nurul Islam Nahid owns 5 kathas of land, including flats in Uttara, 3 kathas of land in Nikunja, non-arable land in Sylhet's Beanibazar in his sole and joint ownership, deposits and other investments in his name in various banks, investments in savings certificates in his and his wife's names as well as deposits in various banks," according to the ACC official.

Besides, Nahid smuggled a staggering amount of money through his brother Nazrul Islam, an expatriate in the United Kingdom, and his friend Kamal Ahmed, an expatriate in the United States, alleged ACC sources.

Furthermore, Akhtarul said Nahid allegedly extorted crores of taka from contractors in exchange of commission.

According to Aktarul, the decision to launch an investigation against Nahid was taken by the commission after an initial probe by intelligence agencies found that he had acquired wealth anonymously, in his own name, his wife and other relatives' names.

