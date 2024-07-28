ACC finds 'unusual, suspicious transactions' in Benazir, family members' bank accounts

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found unusual and suspicious transactions in the bank accounts of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The anti-graft body disclosed the findings in a progress report on the investigation into allegations of illegal assets and money laundering against Benazir and his family members, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam told reporters today (28 July).

In the report, the ACC said the former IGP started withdrawing money from several bank accounts from 23 April after allegations of amassing illegal wealth surfaced against him.

"Benazir, his wife Jisan Mirza and daughter Farhin Rista withdrew around Tk13 crore from several accounts from 23 April till 30 April," stated the report.

The report was submitted to the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain.

"The investigation will be complete soon," said Khurshid.

He said the report also highlighted the progress in seizing the assets of Benazir and his family members, and their bank accounts were in line with court orders.

The report was submitted in the form of an affidavit on Sunday on the order of the High Court. In this regard, the court will fix a date for a hearing on the report.

The High Court on 23 April ordered the ACC to submit a progress report on the investigation against Benazir.

About 700 bigha of former IGP's land has been confiscated in three phases. Around 12 flats, 33 bank accounts and a huge amount of movable and immovable property have been seized. ACC believes that he may have more properties in the country and abroad in his and others's names