ACC files two cases against revenue officer, wife for amassing illegal wealth

Deputy Director of the ACC’s Jashore District Coordinated Office, Md Al Amin lodged the cases at his office yesterday.

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 11:58 pm
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two cases against Nazrul Islam, a revenue officer of Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate, Dhaka (East), and his wife Sanjida Akter for allegedly amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Deputy Director of the ACC's Jashore District Coordinated Office, Md Al Amin lodged the cases at his office yesterday.

Accused Nazrul Islam, from Jashore, is currently employed at the Sutrapur Circle of Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (East).

As per the case documents, on 6 December 2020, the couple submitted their asset statements to the commission after being served notice by its Rajshahi Coordinated Office, where they valued their assets at Tk1,60,83,165 together, including movable and immovable property.

However, after analysing their submissions, the ACC found that the couple have movable and immovable assets worth Tk2,2,99,497, and they have concealed information of acquiring wealth worth Tk42,16,332.

During an investigation, the anti-graft body found them possessing assets worth a total of Tk78,33,368 beyond known sources of their income.

The accused revenue officer, Nazrul Islam joined the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Jessore as an office assistant cum numismatics in 1994.

He was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2012, and served at Benapole Custom House, Mongla Custom House and the Dhaka office.

In 2017, he was promoted to revenue officer, and served at Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Rajshahi and Sonamasjid Land Port.

