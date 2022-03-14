ACC files case against PK Halder, 21 others for laundering Tk36.37 crore

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a money laundering case against former Managing Director of Reliance Finance Ltd PK Halder and his associates on grounds of laundering Tk36.37 crore.

The accused sanctioned a loan of Tk40 crore under the name of Sukhada Properties Ltd, which is allegedly a non-existent entity.

They have forged documents while sanctioning the loan from FAS Finance Ltd and have transferred the money (Tk36.37 crore) to different personal and business bank accounts.

Upon primary proof of the money laundering case, Assistant Director of ACC Md Rakibul Hayat filed the case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, the Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The ACC has filed 14 cases including this one against PK Halder and his associates.

PK Halder, currently in Canada, has embezzled at least Tk11,000 crore from different organisations and financial institutions, according to the ACC probe.

The embezzlement came to light after the ACC initiated an investigation into the casino owners' assets back in 2020.

PK Halder has also siphoned off Tk1,000 crore to Canada, Singapore and India, the ACC investigation revealed.