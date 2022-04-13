ACC files case against Khairuzzaman for swindling money

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Wednesday filed a case against the former high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman on charge of swindling Tk1.5 crore.

The ACC Dhaka district office-1 Deputy Director Anwarul Haque filed the case in which he mentioned that Kahiruzzaman embezzled over Tk1.5 crore during his posting in Kuala Lumpur between 1 September 2007 and 1 September 2009 by misusing his power and through irregularities and corruption.

The issue of misappropriation of the amount was investigated by a committee led by the former chief accountant of the foreign ministry Monwarul Islam which was proved to be true.

The ACC approved filing a case against Khairuzzaman based on that inquiry report under Section 409 of CrPC and Article 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. Today's case was filed as per that approval.

The Malaysian police arrested Khairuzzaman, who was living in Malaysia for over 12 years, February this year at the request of Bangladesh. But he was granted bail from the court.

Retd Major Khairuzzaman was an accused in the Jail Killing Case in 1975. But later he was acquitted from the case.

In 2009, the ruling Awami League came to power and asked Khairuzzaman to return to Dhaka. Sensing the danger, Khairuzzaman acquired the refugee card of the UN from Kuala Lumpur and started living there.