ACC files case against govt employee on charges of swindling Tk40 lakh

BSS
10 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against an assistant of the Khulna deputy commissioner (DC) office on charges of swindling Tk40 lakh of government money.

Assistant Director (AD) of integrated district ACC office Tarun Kanti Ghosh filed the case against M Sohel Arman, office secretary of Khulna DC office, now suspended, on charge of swindling government money.

Arman, hailing from Krishnanagar Union under Batiaghata upazila, joined the estate department of Khulna DC office on deputation from Maheswari Union land office under Koyra upazila last year.

The case was filed in different sections (Section-409,420,468,471,477) under the 1947 anti corruption act, AD Tarun Kanti Ghosh said.

According to the case, Sohel Arman embezzled Tk7 lakh of Sayedpur Trust Estate by issuing six cheques of NRBC Bank in Khulna branch by putting fake signatures of incumbent deputy commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin.

Later, he embezzled Tk8 lakh from the bank by issuing five more cheques by giving fake signatures of Sifat Md Ishtiaq Bhuiyan, additional deputy commissioner (revenue).

He also embezzled Tk25 lakh from Tk75 lakh FDR of the Sayedpur Trust Estate after issuing a false application and fake signature of the DC.

Sayedpur Trust Estate is the property of Hazi Mohammad Mohsin, which is now government property. Khulna DC is the Trustee while ADC (Revenue) is the secretary of the Trust.

The embezzlement of government money was disclosed recently when Abdus Shakur, treasurer of the Sayedpur Trust Estate, checked the registrar and bank statement, according to the case statement.

