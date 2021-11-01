ACC files case against former MD of Sundarbans Gas for earnings beyond known sources

Crime

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 09:31 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found evidence of money acquired over and above known sources, by Mushtaq Ahmed, former managing director of Sundarbans Gas Company Limited (SGCL).

The ACC also found evidence of his hiding information on movable and immovable assets and not showing that in the wealth statement submitted by him.

ACC Deputy Director Md Ali Akbar filed a case against him in this regard on Monday, says a press release.

Notably, SGCL is one of six gas distribution companies in the country, supplying gas to 21 districts of Barisal and Khulna divisions.

According to the case statement, after primary investigation, the ACC team, formed in the wake of allegations against Mushtaq Ahmed and others, submitted its enquiry report on 31 March, 2019, recommending that a wealth statement notice be issued against him.

On 26 May, 2019, Mushtaq Ahmed duly submitted a statement on his movable and immovable assets and liabilities to the ACC, responding to their wealth statement notice issued against him. In the statement, he put down Tk1.2 crore in movable and immovable assets.

But apart from his legal income of Tk51.80 lakh, the ACC's investigation found evidence of his acquiring Tk2.13 crore from over and above-known sources. Moreover, evidence of concealing information on assets worth Tk54.60 lakh was also found.

Consequently, the ACC filed a case against him under the money laundering act.

