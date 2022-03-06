ACC files case against former DSCC official

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former chief revenue officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for illegal acquisition of assets.

Md Yusuf Ali Sardar, former chief revenue officer (now dismissed), in a statement of assets submitted by Dhaka South City Corporation on 3 August last year, hid the information of Tk43.10 lakh as well as kept Tk1.38 crore in movable and immovable property in his possession.

Syed Nazrul Islam, deputy director of ACC Head Office, Dhaka, filed a case against him on Sunday (6 March) under Sections 26 (2) and 26 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.