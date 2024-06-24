ACC approves case against its officer over taking bribes

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a case against its suspended Assistant Director, Md Mostafizur Rahman, over allegedly taking bribes from a businessman in Pabna last year.

The commission approved the criminal case against him in a meeting held recently at its headquarters in the city. ACC Deputy Director (Enquiry and Investigation-1) Farzana Yasmin, issued a direction in this regard, ACC sources said.

Copies of the directive have been sent to the Courts of Senior Special Judge and District and Sessions Judge in Pabna to take necessary actions, they added.

According to ACC sources, in June 2023, while serving as a deputy assistant director in Pabna, Md Mostafizur Rahman accepted a bribe of Tk76,000 from Shamsul Haque at the Pabna ACC office, demanding Tk20 lakh in total.

The incident came to light after two private television channels aired a video showing Mostafizur taking a bribe from Shamsul Haque, owner of Messer's Haque Textiles.

In this regard, on 26 June of that year, the anti-corruption commission's Pabna district office requested the higher authority to take necessary action against Mostafizur Rahman for allegedly accepting a bribe from businessman Md Shamsul Haque. At that time, he was temporarily suspended from service as per the ACC Rules.