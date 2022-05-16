ACC appeals to HC to cancel casino kingpin Samrat’s bail

Crime

16 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

ACC appeals to HC to cancel casino kingpin Samrat’s bail

Hearing on the ACC appeal might be held on Tuesday

16 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:27 pm
ACC appeals to HC to cancel casino kingpin Samrat’s bail

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail granted to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a suspended Juba League leader, in a case filed by ACC itself in 2019.

ACC also filed three more cases against Samrat, in all of which he was granted conditional bails at different time. 

The much-talked-about casino kingpin has been under treatment in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University since 11 May – the day he secured bail in the last case of possessing illegal assets.

"The hearing [on ACC appeal] might be held on Tuesday before the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Kazi Md Ijaharula Haque Akand," ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters.

Earlier, on 10 April, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted Samrat bail in the money laundering case and Second Additional Special Tribunal Judge Faisal Atiq bin Quader granted him bail in an arms case.

The next day, Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehseen Iftekhar granted bail to him in a drug case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat / Casino cases / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

8h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

9h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

9h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

32m | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

2h | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

5h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives