ACC appeals to HC to cancel casino kingpin Samrat’s bail

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail granted to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a suspended Juba League leader, in a case filed by ACC itself in 2019.

ACC also filed three more cases against Samrat, in all of which he was granted conditional bails at different time.

The much-talked-about casino kingpin has been under treatment in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University since 11 May – the day he secured bail in the last case of possessing illegal assets.

"The hearing [on ACC appeal] might be held on Tuesday before the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Kazi Md Ijaharula Haque Akand," ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters.

Earlier, on 10 April, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted Samrat bail in the money laundering case and Second Additional Special Tribunal Judge Faisal Atiq bin Quader granted him bail in an arms case.

The next day, Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehseen Iftekhar granted bail to him in a drug case.