Abu Sayeed murder case transferred to PBI

The murder case of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur University who was killed by police gunfire on 16 July during the student-led mass movement in Rangpur, has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The case was moved from the Tajhat Police Station to the PBI following an order from the Police Headquarters on Monday, ABM Zakir Hossain, superintendent of police at Rangpur PBI, confirmed the matter.

The incident occurred on 16 July when a clash broke out between the police and protesting students at Park Mor in front of Begum Rokeya University.

Abu Sayeed was shot and killed by the police during the confrontation.

The case was initially filed on 17 July at Tajhat Police Station, with Bhubuti Bhushan Ray, an assistant sub-inspector of the station and in-charge of the university police camp, as the plaintiff.