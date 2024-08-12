Abu Sayeed murder case transferred to PBI

Crime

UNB
12 August, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 07:52 pm

Related News

Abu Sayeed murder case transferred to PBI

UNB
12 August, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 07:52 pm
Abu Sayeed. Photo: Collected
Abu Sayeed. Photo: Collected

The murder case of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur University who was killed by police gunfire on 16 July during the student-led mass movement in Rangpur, has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The case was moved from the Tajhat Police Station to the PBI following an order from the Police Headquarters on Monday, ABM Zakir Hossain, superintendent of police at Rangpur PBI, confirmed the matter.

The incident occurred on 16 July when a clash broke out between the police and protesting students at Park Mor in front of Begum Rokeya University. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abu Sayeed was shot and killed by the police during the confrontation. 

The case was initially filed on 17 July at Tajhat Police Station, with Bhubuti Bhushan Ray, an assistant sub-inspector of the station and in-charge of the university police camp, as the plaintiff.

Top News

Abu Sayeed / PBI / Rangpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

11h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

22m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

2h | Videos
How our capital market should be

How our capital market should be

1h | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

2h | Videos