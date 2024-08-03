Abu Sayeed killing: ASI, constable suspended over 'unprofessional behaviour'

The Rangpur Metropolitan Police today (3 August) suspended an assistant sub-inspector and a constable over the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed during quota protest on 16 July.

The two suspended are ASI Amir Hosain and constable Sujan Chandra of Tajhat Police Station in Rangpur.

The suspension was a result of their "unprofessional behaviour, negligence of discharging duty and violation of legal order given by the high-up".

Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner of police (crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The committee's initial recommendation was to suspend Amir and Sujan. They are attached to police lines, he said.

Earlier, police formed a four-member committee led by Additional Commissioner Saifuzzaman Faruki to investigate the incident.

It submitted an interim report.

Further action will be taken after receiving the full report of the investigation team.

After Abu Sayeed was killed, a case was filed at the Tajhat Police Station on 17 July.

The plaintiff in the case was the sub-inspector of that police station and in-charge of Begum Rokeya University police outpost Bibhuti Bhushan Roy.