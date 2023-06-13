Abetment of suicide case filed against private uni teacher in capital

13 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:19 pm

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

A case of abetting suicide has been filed against a private university lecturer following the death of his wife in the capital's Khilgaon area on 1 June.

G S Farid Uddin, father of the deceased, had filed the case against Golam Rabbani Ayon, 39, his son-in-law, and another girl named Sanjida Akter Sonali, 24. 

Although police say the accused is on the run, the victim's family claims that he was still taking classes online.

According to the case statement, Mehnaz Farid Oishi, 29, tied the knot with Golam Rabbani Ayon around ten years back and they have a three-year-old child. 

"Three years ago, Ayon got into an extramarital affair with Sanjida Akter Sonali. From then, his marriage began to deteriorate. Our daughter was physically and mentally assaulted by her husband Ayon. And he [Ayon] in abetment of his extra-marital partner Sanjida Akter asked my daughter to leave his home several times and assaulted her," the statement read. 

"On the night of 31 May, Ayon again assaulted Oishi and left her alone at home," the statement said, adding, later the girl died by suicide. 

The plaintiff of the case, GS Farid Uddin also said Oishi recorded all the abuses in a personal diary of hers, which was given to police. 

The Business Standard reached out to Khilgaon Police Station officials over the case, but they refused to make any comments as investigation in the matter was still ongoing.

 

